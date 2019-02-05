Screenshot: Twitter

If Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is truly serious about running for president again in 2020, he should probably brush up on his “avoiding potentially awkward questions from reporters” skills. Here’s his Curb Your Enthusiasm-worthy attempt to ignore repeated requests for comment by The Daily Caller’s Henry Rogers, regarding the sexual assault allegations against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.



Bernie, please. Why go through this elaborate, technologically inept ruse? What purpose does it serve? This isn’t a bad date you need to get out of. Just say “no comment” and move on!

I’ve reached out to Sanders’ office for comment on the senator’s phantom phone call, and will update this story if they respond. Meanwhile, I’d really love to write a clever, snappy ending to this blog, but you’ll have to excuse me—I’m getting a call.