A local brewery in the District of Columbia wants to show support for the city's marijuana legalization law with a new weed-flavored beer.

DC Brau Brewing Co. rolled out "Smells Like Freedom" on St. Patrick's Day to send Congress a message that the District deserves full voting rights — and the power to legalize pot, if residents choose to do so. The beer, an India pale ale, doesn't actually contain cannabis, it just smells like it :'(

Brewer Christopher Graham told The Washington Post that the hops used to make the beer had a variety of flavors, "but all had that undertone of piney, resinous, dank quality that someone would expect from a nugget.”

Here's to freedom!



Lawyer drops a bag of weed in court

Justice might be blind, but she can still smell dank herbs when you put them right in front of her.

A Connecticut lawyer was issued a citation for marijuana possession on Tuesday after he dropped a two-ounce bag of marijuana in court, according to the Hartford Courant.

The lawyer, 46-year-old Vincent J. Fazzone, says the weed isn't his (good defense) and that he was just holding it for the son of a client.

Possession of a half ounce of marijuana or less has been decriminalized in Connecticut since 2011, but carrying more than that amount can still land you jail time.



Nevada bill would let pets use medical marijuana

A new bill introduced on Tuesday in the Nevada legislature would legalize medical marijuana for pets, The Associated Press reports.

State Sen. Tick Segerblom (D), the sponsor of the legislation, wants vets to have the ability to recommend marijuana for sick pets. Veterinarians have apparently given weed to pets in the past, but there's a lack of research into how it might affect the animals.

A vet in Los Angeles told the AP in 2013 that he had given marijuana to animals to alleviate suffering. "I grew tired of euthanizing pets when I wasn't doing everything I could to make their lives better," he said.

