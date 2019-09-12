Photo: David J. Phillip (AP)

While speaking about gun violence—an issue he’s made the centerpiece of his campaign since the mass shootings in El Paso—during Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, Beto O’Rourke made it abundantly clear that if he is elected president, he’s coming for America’s assault rifles.

“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47" O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke’s answer, impassioned as it was, nevertheless failed to address the fact that the vast, vast majority of firearm deaths in America are from handguns, not assault rifles.