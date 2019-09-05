Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP, Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Meghan McCain says a lot of dumb shit. A lot, a looooot of dumb shit. There are simply not enough hours in the day to take McCain to task for every dumb thing she says, but that hasn’t stopped Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke from taking issue with her latest.

Speaking to The Daily Beast ahead of CNN’s marathon climate town hall on Wednesday, O’Rourke brought up comments McCain made on the View, when she said “there’s going to be a lot of violence” if Americans are forced to sell back their AR-15s to the government. Following two Texas mass shootings over the past two months that have killed 27 people and injured dozens more, O’Rourke has vowed to institute a buy-back program for assault weapons.

“I just I think that kind of language and rhetoric is not helpful,” O’Rourke told the site. “It becomes self-fulfilling; you have people on TV, who are almost giving you permission to be violent and saying ‘you know this is this is going to happen.’”

During the View’s Tuesday segment on the mass shootings, McCain said she wasn’t about to live without guns.

“Mine’s not for sale, Beto,” McCain said. The Daily Beast reported that during their interview, O’Rourke brought up McCain’s remarks unprompted.

“When someone says ‘if you do this, then this will happen’ almost as though that’s a natural response or maybe even something that should happen or deserves to happen,” O’Rourke said. “When I think the response should be: ‘We’re doing nothing now and we’re seeing people slaughtered in their schools, at work, at a Walmart, in a synagogue, in a church, at a concert. There is violence right now and it is horrifying and it is terrifying and it is terrorizing.’....We should be worried about that kind of violence right now.”



McCain has yet to publicly respond to O’Rourke’s comments, but it feels like only a matter of time until she does. Not even a full week into the new season of the View and we already have another feud brewing. We love it!!!