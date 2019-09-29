Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Thank god someone finally told the TV news networks to stop getting their man. The presidential campaign for Joe Biden has written a letter to cable news executives demanding the they stop booking Rudy Giuliani, a man who clearly has soup for brains.



Top Biden campaign advisers Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield call out Giuliani (who’s operating as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer but also trying to push the idea that he was operating under the discretion of the State Department) for spreading conspiracy theories while on air!

The letter was sent to executives and political anchors at the major networks (ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC), The New York Times reported. Read the entire letter here, but I’ve put two salient paragraphs below:

“We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump. While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation. We write to demand that in service to the facts, you no longer book Rudy Giuliani, a surrogate for Donald Trump who has demonstrated that he will knowingly and willingly lie in order to advance his own narrative.”

While Giuliani is loosely considered a “news maker” and is relevant as his continued employ as the president’s lawyer, networks and anchors should have to answer for their choice to book a man who is spreading debunked conspiracy theories. Giuliani literally did that this morning and was debunked in the segment just before his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

The letter said it’s a credit to the networks’ integrity that news anchors and reporters are pushing back immediately during Giuliani’s interviews, but the campaign wrote that this immediate pushback is just not enough.

With every Giuliani segment I watch I’m forced to admit that the Biden campaign does have a point. Seriously, stop putting this man on my television!