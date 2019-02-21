Photo: Susan Walsh (AP)

Someone please explain technology to our big, strong, thick-brained president.



Not one to be bested by Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, who recently told the BBC that the United States is incapable of icing out the company’s technologies, President Donald Trump threatened that American companies should somehow step up their game, right this very minute, and roll out 6G technologies, despite that being more than a decade away for China itself.

“There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on something that is so obviously the future,” Trump tweeted, not realizing that 6G is so in “the future” that it doesn’t exist.

Advertisement

Trump, meanwhile, still hasn’t figured out how to connect his tweets into a thread. Idiot.