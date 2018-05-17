MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes obtained and played leaked clips tonight which show Bill Gates telling a crowd about his meetings with Donald Trump. During one clip, Gates says Trump asked Gates him if there was a difference between HIV and HPV.



Gates said at a recent Gates Foundation meeting with staff that he met with Trump at Trump Tower after the election and at the White House in March 2017, and that he told Trump he should be a “leader who drives innovation,” which included investing in finding a vaccine for HIV.

In both of those meetings, Gates says Trump asked him if vaccines “weren’t a bad thing.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic, said in January 2017 that Trump was considering creating a commission (with Kennedy at the head) to study the negative effects of vaccines. “I said ‘No, that’s a dead end, that’d be a bad thing, don’t do that,’” Gates said of the idea.

(While potential plans for an anti-vaccine commission have stalled, a study published this year in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has intervened on behalf of anti-vaxxers in recent years, including in one case where a hospital fired six medical professionals for refusing to vaccinate patients.)

“Both of the times he wanted to know if there was a difference between HIV and HPV,” Gates said to bewildered reactions from the crowd. “And I was able to explain that those are rarely confused with each other.”

HPV, or the human papillomavirus, is an STI which doesn’t cause any symptoms in most people, but some types of the infection can cause genital warts or cervical cancer. HIV, or the human immunodeficiency virus, is a retrovirus (spread mostly via sex and sharing needles and syringes) which breaks down the immune system. If it’s left untreated, HIV can lead to AIDS.

In the clips, Gates also implied that Trump got horny on main for Gates’ 22 year-old daughter Jennifer, and that, in his first meeting with Trump, the president went into detail about her appearance. With her dad, who is Bill Gates.



“He knew my daughter Jennifer because Trump has this horse show thing down in Florida, and he went up and talked to Jen and was being super nice,” Gates said. “And then, about 20 minutes later, he flew in by helicopter to the same place, so clearly he had been driven away but he wanted to make a grand entrance in a helicopter.”

“When I first talked to him, it was actually scary how much he knew about my daughter’s appearance,” he added. “Melinda [Gates] didn’t like that too well.”

Gates also said that Trump once said some weird bullshit to him in the third-person. “’Trump hears that you don’t like what Trump is doing,’” Gates recalled the president saying. “And I thought, ‘Wow. But you’re Trump.’”

Last month, Gates told STAT that when he met with Trump in March of this year, Trump asked him if he wanted to be the White House science advisor after Gates said, “Hey, maybe we should have a science advisor.”



Gates said he declined. “I didn’t put him to the test, whether that was a serious thing or not,” Gates told STAT. “He probably himself didn’t know if he was serious. It was a friendly thing. He was being friendly.”