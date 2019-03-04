Bin Laden In the Shell

Breaking shell news: Osama bin Laden found, in the image of a shell picked up on an English beach.



Can you say “Shell Qaeda”? Striking, and topical!!

Debra Oliver, 60, found the shell on a beach in Winchelsea Beach, East Sussex, England, according to reputable tabloid The Sun. Oliver seems to have the whole thing in perspective, which I commend:

Legal secretary Debra realized the shell, thought to be from an oyster, bore an uncanny resemblance to the al-Qaeda terrorist then “fell apart laughing” and kept it “as a little memento”.

“It’s not that often you find a seashell that looks like anyone at all, so finding Osama bin Laden was amazing. We’d all gone for a walk on the beach, which is covered in millions and millions of shells and pebbles,” Oliver, of Brentsford, west London, said. “I was drawn to this curious-looking shell, and went to pick it up.

“When I looked at it properly up close, I thought it looked like Jesus. I then saw a turban on the top, and realized who was staring up at me in the palm of my hand — Osama bin Laden. Funny that — as he was buried at sea too,” she added.