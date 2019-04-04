Is this “new” in a traditional sense? No. But this video of Bad Man Mitch McConnell falling down is new to me, today, thanks to this deranged Hillary Man.



I’ve watched this dozens of times and still haven’t tired of it. McConnell, who’s lately busied himself ramming arch-conservative judges through the Senate, writing op-eds deriding Democrats’ “obstruction,” and side-stepping the Swiss cheese-brained president’s border wall, encounters a single stair, cannot handle it, and falls all the way down. His arms windmill magnificently but do absolutely nothing to save him, or his decaying body, from hitting the only-slightly-raised platform on which he was to speak. This is the man who effectively runs the country. Incredible.