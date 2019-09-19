Photo: Getty

In a draft letter obtained by Splinter on Thursday, dozens of prominent black progressive leaders condemned the “hateful, violent, and racist threats” they said have been leveled by “self-identified [Bernie] Sanders supporters” against black leaders in the wake of the Working Families Party’s endorsement of Elizabeth Warren for president.



One of the letter’s signatories, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, said in an email that the version of the letter obtained by Splinter was not final. (We will update this story with the finalized version when it is published.)

“The WFP made a decision, with its members and supporters and staff, and there is now conflict over the substance of that decision,” the letter reads in part.

It continues (emphasis mine throughout):

But let’s also be clear — the WFP is under new leadership. For the first time in its history, Maurice Mitchell, a Black man with decades of experience building movements and strengthening our democracy, alongside Nelini Stamp, a working class, woman of color and a gifted organizer with a long list of accomplishments, are now at the helm of the Party, where they should be. And apparently, some folks aren’t happy about it. These incredible leaders who led an organization to take a risk by lifting up the leadership of Black, Latinx, Asian and Pacific Islander and white communities in coalescing around a candidate with enough time to engage their communities deeply ahead of the 2020 election, are being threatened on a daily basis, by self-identified Sanders supporters, with hateful, violent and racist threats. “Uncle Tom.” “Slave.” “Cunt.” These kinds of threats have no place in our movements, and are reminiscent of the threats Black people would receive when daring to vote even though the white supremacists would try and discourage Black people from doing so.

The letter goes on to say that many of its signatories—which include, among many others, Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Global Network; Tarana Burke, founder and executive director of MeToo; and strategist and CNN commentator Angela Rye—are “no stranger to these kinds of attacks,” that they’re patently “unacceptable,” and only work to further empower “those who have real power over our lives.”

The letter, which you can read in full at the bottom of this post, concludes:

We refuse to concede to white terror from the Left as well as the Right. We can argue about the differences between Sanders and Warren, but not if we can’t be distinguished from our real opposition. As Black leaders in this movement, we are calling on each other to keep reaching for each other, even when it gets hard, even when we disagree, even when we’re disappointed. We demand that the Sanders campaign unequivocally denounce the racism in its ranks, and issue a public statement separating themselves from these abhorrent attacks. And we call on our movement to recommit to the real fight ahead of us. Democracy isn’t built in a day, and the WFP will need us, Sanders supporters and Warren supporters, to come together to defeat one of the most serious threats to peace and justice in our lifetimes. We cannot wait to make justice real amongst the resisters — our lives literally depend on each other.

Splinter reached out to the Working Families Party, the Warren campaign, and the Sanders campaign for comment on the letter. Earlier this afternoon, Sanders tweeted to condemn “racist bullying and harassment of any kind.”

Hours later, Nina Turner, national co-chair for Sanders’ campaign, was even more explicit:

A spokeswoman with the Sanders campaign responded to questions by saying, “We condemn any hateful comments,” and referred Splinter to the senator’s tweet. Warren’s campaign and the Working Families Party did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The Working Families Party’s decision to endorse Warren for president on Monday came as something of a shock to Sanders supporters, since the group had backed him in 2016. Detractors of the decision criticized the party’s ranked-choice voting system as lacking transparency and giving undue influence to WFP leaders. There was also criticism of the party’s refusal to release its voting tallies, instead announcing just that Warren captured 61 percent of the vote. On Thursday, WFP leaders Maurice Mitchell and Nelini Stamp responded to the criticism at some length in a Medium post, which also seemed to hint at the rancor the endorsement has caused (emphasis theirs):

We announced the results of our process as a single number that incorporates all the elements of our party. And that’s raised some questions. It’s even caused some people to make wild and unfounded speculations and accusations. But we want to tell you why we’re committed to expressing the result as a single number. Because we are building a single party. One that values all of our component parts for the unique role they play and refuses to drive false wedges between them. [...] We also want to acknowledge that a significant number of people who love WFP wish the vote had resulted in a different endorsement. We understand that, and no one wins every time. In this party, we might not always agree, but we hope we continue to treat each other with respect, compassion and integrity.

While the race between the two top-tier progressive candidates has remained friendly so far, the WFP controversy has turned up the heat in the broader emerging battle on the left, as supporters coalesce around their candidate of choice. What seems clear is that this race is nowhere near over, and could get nastier before all is said and done.

Here’s the full text of the letter: