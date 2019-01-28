Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

There have been some good tidbits coming out of former White House aide Cliff Sims’s administration tell-all ahead of the book’s release tomorrow, among them the (not at all) shocking revelation that Stephen Miller is super racist, and that Donald Trump has a penchant for leading the White House sex tour. And it’s all making Trump very mad!

As Politico reported on Monday, citing current and former White House officials, Trump is “very pissed off” and “really hopping mad.” From the site, emphasis mine:

Although Trump insists Sims — an Alabama native who previously worked on the Trump 2016 campaign – was never in his inner circle, he “feels duped by a guy who he trusted,” said a person close to the White House. In the book, Sims described how he worked with Trump to create what Sims calls an “enemies list” of suspected leakers. Sims “creates a list of leakers which turns out to be the people he doesn’t like, and the guy who makes the list turns out to be the million-dollar leaker,” said a current White House official. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that Sims had received a seven-figure advance for the book, a fact that the New York Times first reported in November.

Trump, notorious for tweeting his anger at current and former staffers, has kept quiet on Twitter, so far. However, that hasn’t stopped him from reportedly fuming to his aides, asking, “Who is this guy? Why is he writing this book? He wasn’t even in meetings,” and referring to Sims as “the videographer,” a reference to Sims’ hand in creating his weekly video and radio addresses, officials told the site.

And while Sims’ Team of Vipers is sure to cast him as an unwitting agent simply charged with carrying out Trump’s marching orders, it’s done at least one other great thing besides getting Trump’s tighty-whities in a bunch: Sims’ book has reportedly united “every warring faction” of Trump advisers and associates.

“You wouldn’t believe the text chains. The best part is the president is sort of chomping at the bit to tap this guy and tweet something to the effect of, ‘I didn’t know who this guy was. He taped videos,’” a former senior White House official told Politico.

Hopefully this network of united Trump admin will lead to a new slew of leaks about the very mad president.