Photo: Cedar Attanasio/AP

A member of a border militia in New Mexico allegedly told a fellow militia member that the group should be “lining [migrants] up and shooting them,” and should “put them all in a gas chamber,” according to newly released documents obtained by The Young Turks.



The comments are drawn from an April 24 report by Sunland Park Police Department that involves allegations made by a former member of the group. It was released as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

Advertisement

The militia, which goes by the name the United Constitutional Patriots (UCP), is the same one that drew national media attention last month for posting video on Facebook that showed the group rounding up migrants at gunpoint. The group’s leader, Larry Hopkins, was later arrested by the FBI on gun charges.

Court documents unsealed last month show that the FBI was informed by a source in 2017 that Hopkins was allegedly training UCP to “assassinate George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama because of these individuals’ support of Antifa.”

The new police report obtained by TYT features an interview with former militia member Stephen Brant, who told outlets he goes by the nickname “Viper,” reporting threats made by another member of the group. Brant told police that militia member Armando Delgado Gonzalez had made disturbing statements about killing migrants.



Advertisement

“Why are we just apprehending them and not lining them up and shooting them,” Gonzalez allegedly said to Brant. “We have to go back to Hitler days and put them all in a gas chamber.”

Gonzalez didn’t return TYT’s request for comment, but both Gonzalez and Brant spoke to the New York Times in a report on UCP last month.

“We’re here to protect Americans from the illegals violating our sovereignty,” Brant told the Times.

Advertisement

“It’s my God-given right to be here,” he added. “The guys in Washington say one thing about not wanting us on the ground but no one from the Border Patrol here has ever told me they don’t want our help.”

Gonzalez, who made the disturbing comments about Hitler and killing migrants, is also quoted in the piece. He describes himself as a veteran with PTSD.

“If you ask me this is all about politics,” Gonzalez told the Times. “The Democrats want illegal immigration because that means more votes for them.”

Advertisement

“But I took an oath to protect my country and what’s happening on the border is an invasion threatening our people,” Gonzalez added. “These men [UCP] are patriots and I’m proud to stand alongside them.”

Brant said in the police report that he wanted to start another militia group “that followed the law.”

In multiple reports, members of UCP have said they provide assistance to U.S. Border Patrol. The police report obtained by TYT also suggests UCP have aided Border Patrol. The report says that Brant “was a part of the group who was assisting Border Patrol with observation of subjects crossing the border illegally.”

Advertisement

Border Patrol would not confirm that UCP had helped them.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection does not endorse or condone private groups or organizations taking enforcement matters into their own hands. Interference by civilians in law enforcement matters could have public safety and legal consequences for all parties involved. Border Security operations are complex and require highly trained professionals with adequate resources to protect the country,” a spokesperson for Border Patrol told TYT.

“Border Patrol welcomes assistance from the community and encourages anyone who witnesses or suspects illegal activity to call,” they added.