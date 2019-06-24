Photo: Andres Leighton (AP Photo)

The Associated Press reported on Monday that the Trump administration will move 300 children from a border patrol station in Clint, TX, which has come under scrutiny in recent days after an AP report on horrific conditions the government has been forcing detained children to survive in.

Those conditions included reports that sick 2-year-old children were not provide medical care and others were fed uncooked frozen food. The AP’s report dropped just two days after a lawyer for the Trump Administration’s Department of Justice argued in court that the government should not be forced to provide the migrant children soap, toothbrushes, and comfortable sleeping conditions.

It is not yet clear where the government intends to relocate the children.



The announcement also follows Friday’s reveal by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that the state will double the number of National Guard troops present at the border by sending 1,000 more to staff operations.

This post will be updated as further details come out.