British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is doing splendidly after that disastrous legal setback, why do you ask?



I submit Exhibit A: Johnson ranting and raving on Tuesday—in his inaugural UN speech—about the promise and threat of AI, including such sci-fi ephemera as “pink-eyed terminators” and “limbless chickens.”

Advertisement

Listening devices planted in our homes aside, anyone who uses the phrase “internet of things” seriously should be calmly walked away from their mic.



Keep up the great work on your way out the door, Mister Prime Minister!