On Tuesday evening, Brazilian president and aspiring fascist leader Jair Bolsonaro tweeted a definitely NSFW video he claimed was taken during this year’s Carnival celebration, writing, “I don’t feel comfortable showing it, but we have to expose the truth to the population.” The video features a scantily clad reveler dancing in front of a crowd of Carnival partiers, whose head is then peed on by someone else.



Again, the video is extremely NSFW, but you can watch it below:

Why is Bolsonaro sharing a random tape like this with his 3.5 million Twitter followers? Since the video appears to show two men, it’s likely that he is trying to whip up anti-gay sentiment among Brazilians—something he’s made a cornerstone of his presidency. A self-proclaimed proud homophobe, Bolsonaro declared in 2011 that he’d be incapable of loving a gay son. He’s also urged parents to physically abuse their LGBTQ kids.

Since taking office in January, Bolsonaro has used executive orders to remove LGBTQ concerns from his country’s human rights ministry, and fired Brazil’s top HIV prevention task force official, presumably for working with the transgender community.

In any case, Bolsonaro followed up on Wednesday by tweeting a simple question: What is a “Golden Shower”?

Given the fact that President Donald Trump has been effusive in his praise for Brazil’s homophobic, autocratic dictator-wannabe, perhaps Bolsonaro should just ask his new pal.

