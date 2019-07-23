It appears that Boris Johnson already has a new rival for the most embarrassing guy in British politics.



In June 2017, Jared O’Mara was elected to Parliament as a member of the Labour Party, upsetting Nick Clegg, who used to be the former deputy prime minister of the UK. Just a few months later, the party suspended him after homophobic and sexist remarks he’d made in the past were resurfaced. O’Mara stayed on as an independent MP. Then, earlier this year, all of his staff were fired or quit and he just straight-up shut down his office for a month, which I’m sure was very reassuring to the people who elected him and, you know, need shit.

But all of that dysfunction has been trumped today by O’Mara’s new chief of staff, who became his old chief of staff in magnificent fashion: by dragging his boss to hell on his own social media account and then tagging his own personal account in his resignation. Would I have done this personally? No. But here we are.

The screenshots, since these will no doubt be deleted at some point:

As of now, it’s been over an hour since the first tweet, and all of it is still up. But Arnold didn’t stop there; rather, he continued to roast O’Mara like a marshmallow in a five-alarm fire on his own personal Twitter account:

Screenshot: Gareth Arnold (Twitter)

And to think: everything was going just incredibly well in British politics without their own version of Matt Gaetz exploding onto the scene.

