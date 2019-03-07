Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty)

Another day, another Democrat thankfully bowing out of the 2020 presidential election.

On Thursday, Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown announced that he would not seek his party’s nomination for the presidency, claiming that he finds more “joy” in staying in the senate.

“Being president isn’t something I have dreamed of my whole life, or even for years,” Brown said during a conference call with reporters. “My goal for our tour was to make the dignity of work the centerpiece of the Democrats’ 2020 campaign because I believe that’s the way to beat Donald Trump, and it’s the way we should govern.”

“I fight best when I bring joy to the battle,” added Brown, who won re-election to the Senate last year in a state that has slipped away from the Democrats over the past several cycles. “I find that joy fighting for Ohio in the Senate, so that’s where I can be most effective.”

Brown’s decision to preemptively bow out of what promises to be a grueling nomination race comes after months of speculation that he could jump into an already-crowded race among more high-profile lefty Democrats like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Brown recently launched a “Dignity of Work” tour with scheduled stops in major primary states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

For those still holding out hope that yet another older white guy jump will into the 2020 race, have no fear: Former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly “95 percent” ready to declare his candidacy. Woo.