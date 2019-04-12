Looks like the New York Daily News has claimed the title as our city’s “creepiest” tabloid: WE HEAR they’re now battling bedbugs in the office.

SOURCES SAY that the paper had some special visitors last night—bedbug-sniffing dog or dogs, whose cute appearance belied the gruesome nature of their task: sniffing out bloodsucking bedbugs, in the Daily News office.

Did they find bedbugs, in the Daily News office? Only the dog or dogs can tell you for sure. What we can tell you is that SOURCES SAY that the offices will be “BOMBED” with bug-killing poison over the weekend merely to render them habitable.

WE HEAR that Daily News staffers are working from home today—lest they pick up any bedbugs, in the office.

As always, the New York Post remains full of rats.