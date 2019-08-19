Image: Tik Tok / Twitter

It seems completely and utterly impossible at this particular moment in the history of humankind, but apparently the internet still has good things to offer. Case in point:

Where to even begin!!! This TikTok has it all. 1) Catchy song 2) Cute visuals 3) The element of surprise 4) Silly 5) Muppet arms 5) An air of mystery (that cat, who is she??), and most importantly 5) It leaves you wanting more!!! It’s mesmerizing. It’s perfect.



Honestly, much of my weekend was spent faintly hearing the opening bars to “Mr. Sandman” play in the background. If I went to brush my teeth, grab a glass of water, or scroll endlessly in the other room, my partner would pull up this video on his phone. “Look,” he’d say over and over, “Look at those black eyes.” Is he OK? I dunno.

The video’s creator, 17-year-old Jade Taylor-Ryan, spoke with BuzzFeed about her iconic art and assured everyone that Ed (the cat, unfortunately named for Ed Sheeran) is “very chill” (no shit) and was not harmed in the making of the video. Incredible.

The more I watch it, the more genius it becomes. The more peaceful I feel. You want it to last a lifetime, but it can’t. Nothing can. We don’t need Mr. Sandman to bring us a dream. He already has.