Photo: BuzzFeed News Union

Where in the world is BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti?



I don’t know where he was today. It’s a Wednesday, so I’m assuming he was at work, or doing work somewhere. To be honest, I’m not entirely sure what a media CEO does all day, as the only work-related things I’ve seen them do are hold meetings and fire people.

One of the meetings Peretti—or someone representing him, at the very least—was supposed to have today was with the organizing committee for the BuzzFeed News Union, which has been seeking voluntary recognition by management for more than seven weeks. Jonah is based in L.A., so he might have had to dial in for an early meeting on the West Coast—no one likes 9 a.m. meetings!

Maybe a better question is: Where is BuzzFeed editor Ben Smith? I’m sure he’s also busy. He’s based in New York, and it’s a very busy city, you see. Sometimes you can’t make it to everything. That meeting I mentioned? Ben didn’t make it either, so the union was left high and dry:

Advertisement

So where was absolutely anyone from BuzzFeed management? According to a statement put out by the union, Human Resources head Lenke Taylor only emailed the committee five minutes after the three-hour meeting was supposed to start to say they weren’t coming. Nobody showed up except the union committee, some of whom apparently had to take time off of work to attend:

The sticking point, per the union’s tweets, has been management refusing to recognize a general editorial unit, preferring instead to recognize a unit made of specific job titles, like all “staff writers, editors, news editors, senior reporters, etc.” This would seem like an easy way to force people out of the union by simply changing their titles, and it’s a sticking point the union wanted to discuss with management at the meeting they deigned not to show up to. Seems rude!

Advertisement

According to an email the union reps sent to their colleagues, Peretti has passed the buck on all union matters to Smith, who has “deferred to the company’s lawyers”:

I emailed Peretti, Smith, and Taylor to ask what their schedules were like today and where they were instead of meeting with the union. I’ll update this post if I hear back.

Advertisement

Update, 6:14 p.m. ET: A statement from a BuzzFeed spokesperson to Splinter didn’t offer much insight:

BuzzFeed has made specific, reasonable offers (and concessions) with the goal of voluntarily recognizing a BuzzFeed News union. We hope the union will return to discussing specific titles and positions - the subject of weeks of negotiations - rather than focusing on an area where we continue to disagree.

But in an email sent to the the U.S. News division, Tanya Carroll, BuzzFeed’s senior director of “People,” blamed the union for “changing the terms of discussion” ahead of the meeting: