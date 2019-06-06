Screenshot: CNN

Donald Trump was in Normandy on Thursday to participate in one of the easiest things an American president can do: praise the United States for fighting Nazi Germany—the sort of perfunctory, no-brainer sentiment that, for any other commander-in-chief, would be a walk in the park.



Trump’s speech, in which he lauded World War II veterans as the “glory of our republic,” was a fairly solemn affair, free from the president’s usual bombast and self-congratulations. And because he said all the lines and didn’t shit himself while speaking, some of cable news’ biggest figures were eager to declare—once again—that this was finally the day Trump acted presidential.

“This is perhaps the most on-message moment of Donald Trump’s presidency today,” CNN’s Jim Acosta gushed. “We were all wondering whether he would veer from his remarks, go off of his script there, but he stayed on script, stayed on message and, I think, rose to the moment. And as he was talking about the men gathered behind them he described them as being among the greatest Americans who have ever lived.”

He continued: “That could not be more of a fact check: true if we could have found one.”

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough also fell all over himself to praise Trump for, again, successfully reading a speech written by someone on his staff in which he essentially made the point that Americans = good and Nazis = bad.

“[He] delivered what, again, I believe is the strongest speech of his presidency,” Scarborough said.

“There was one especially beautiful moment and I loved the thought because – any World War II documentary you see, any Vietnam documentary you see, when the interviewer starts talking about them being heroes, they will tear up and they will say ‘the heroes were the ones that never came back,’” Scarborough continued. “Well, President Trump said that that’s what these heroes were saying.”

His co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, also heaped praise on the president, saying the speech “measured up to the moment” and was “very good.”

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius got in on the action as well, agreeing with Scarborough that the speech was “well written” and “well delivered.”

Perhaps, at least according to the pundits, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel was right when she insisted the 75th anniversary of D-Day is “the time where we should be celebrating our president.”

So congrats, Donald. You really put the D into D-Day, after all.