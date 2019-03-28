Screenshot: MSNBC

Here is Michael Bennet, U.S. senator from Colorado and a man literally nobody needs to run for president, telling Morning Joe that he is “very inclined” to run for president.



Basically all you need to know about Michael Bennet is that he doesn’t want single-payer healthcare and that Joe Scarborough really, really wants him to run for president.

Enough! We’re full-up on presidential candidates! No more need apply! We have all the boring white men we need! There’s even a bad boring moderate from Colorado running already—and Bennet was that guy’s chief of staff!!! He could not be more redundant!!! Stand down Michael! STAY IN THE SENATE DON’T BOTHER US.