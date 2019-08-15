Cardi B, a supporter of Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, brought her fans into the center of the 2020 arena during an interview with Sanders at a Detroit nail salon, asking him questions that her stans were dying to have answered.

In an nearly 12-minute interview released by the Sanders campaign on Thursday, Cardi and Sanders discussed getting President Trump out of office, eradicating police brutality, expanding protections for immigrants, and Cardi’s performances abroad, among other things.

“They love Americans over there, don’t matter what,” Cardi said about her international stops.

“Well, not all Americans,” Sanders responded, in an apparent jab at Trump.

Asking about Sanders’ plans on universal healthcare, free tuition programs, and student loan forgiveness, Cardi said her fans were wary of “extreme socialism,” giving Sanders the opportunity to explain how his plans would take power away from drug and insurance companies, and lower or eliminate healthcare premiums for most Americans.

Cardi even offered up her own experience before she became a Grammy-winning artist in regards to Sanders’ plan to address low wages.

“...Me as a New Yorker, not now, but you know, when I was not famous, I just felt like no matter how many jobs I get, I wasn’t able to make ends meet,” Cardi said. “Like I wasn’t able to pay my rent, get transportation, and eat.”

The two also briefly discussed their mutual admiration for President Franklin D. Roosevelt, about whom Cardi has previously geeked out to the press.

“Goddamn, I love him. He’s my favorite,” Cardi said.

“Well, I want to be your favorite after I’m elected, but we’ll see!” Sanders responded.

In the words of Cardi B herself: I like it like that!!!

