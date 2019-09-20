Screenshot: Mugumogu (YouTube)

Look upon this cat, and know what it is to persist. There is a gap, but it becomes ever smaller. Still! They squeeze.



I have done extensive research on the origins of this video, and have found it here, in full form, on a Japanese YouTuber’s page. The cats involved are named Maru and Hana, and they can Pass It.

The big cat is better, it appears, at squeezing than the smaller cat. Perhaps from necessity! It is big, so it must sometimes become small. Lessons for life. When the gap becomes too narrow, they jump. Incredible.