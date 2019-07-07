Conditions at a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, were so appalling for the migrant children being detained there that some of those who worked at the site sounded the alarm to superiors. But nothing happened until a group of lawyers and lawmakers began raising hell publicly after visiting Texas border facilities.
An extensive report by The
New York Times and The El Paso Times details
the squalor in which these migrant children were kept at the Clint center
and others like it, which was so bad that it caused employees to break down
emotionally. According to the report, CBP leadership “knew for months that some
children had no beds to sleep on, no way to clean themselves and sometimes went
hungry.”
The report said that inside the secretive Clint site, which
opened in 2013, “the men and women who work there were grappling with the stuff
of nightmares.”
Here’s an excerpt:
Outbreaks of scabies, shingles and chickenpox were spreading among the hundreds of children who were being held in cramped cells, agents said. The stench of the children’s dirty clothing was so strong it spread to the agents’ own clothing — people in town would scrunch their noses when they left work. The children cried constantly. One girl seemed likely enough to try to kill herself that the agents made her sleep on a cot in front of them, so they could watch her as they were processing new arrivals.
A Border Patrol agent described being ordered to remove
the children’s beds to make room for a holding cell for more kids. Another
said agents would become “teary-eyed” when discussing the situation.
Texas lawmaker Mary González said Border Patrol agents told
her they had repeatedly warned their bosses about overcrowding, the newspapers
reported. But according to one agent, “nobody was listening to us.”
Following visits earlier this week to border detention
facilities, which are being credibly described as concentration camps, lawmakers
denounced the inhumane conditions and overcrowding, both for children and
adults. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez noted that women were being held in cells
without running water and were
told to drink toilet water. Rep. Joaquin Castro noted that some women had
been held for more than 50 days, hadn’t
bathed in two weeks, and didn’t receive the medication they needed.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said, “The
conditions under which women and children are being held are disgusting and
amount to nothing short of child abuse and degradation.”
Chief Border Patrol Agent Aaron Hull responded
by telling Fox News on Wednesday that the “allegations are not accurate.”
“We aren’t keeping people in inhumane
conditions. It’s unfortunate they’re overcrowded but it is not
a secret,” he said.
But that is not the picture that emerges from his agents’
own descriptions in the Times’ story:
Three agents who work at Clint said they had seen unaccompanied children as young as 3 enter the facility, and lawyers who recently inspected the site as part of a lawsuit on migrant children’s rights said they saw children as young as 5 months old. An agent who has worked for Border Patrol for 13 years — and who, like others interviewed for this story, spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the situation — confirmed reports by immigration lawyers that agents have asked migrants who are teenagers to help care for the younger children.
In a report
released earlier this week covering facilities in a different part of
Texas, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General urged
the agency to “take immediate
steps to alleviate dangerous overcrowding and prolonged detention of
children and adults in the Rio Grande Valley.” The alert adds to one the office
already issued in May about dangerous overcrowding in the El Paso area, where
the Clint facilities are located.
After touring CBP facilities last week, the incoming
president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Sara Goza, warned that, “More
children will continue to die if we do not make sure that every child who
passes through federal custody is seen by a pediatric-trained medical
professional,” NBC
News reported.
Goza noted that “the first thing that hit me when we walked in the door was the smell.” She added, “It was the smell of sweat, urine and feces.”