Are you a fan of protests? Well, here’s a climate change protest that you might find a little “cheeky” (images slightly NSFW):



They’ve got their titties and their bums out, in Parliament!!! Also it’s to do with climate change because we’re all going to die and everything, but mostly: Norks and botties in Parliament!!!



Look at their bums!!! Their bums are out in Parliament!!!

Oh BLOODY HELL—one of the bums walked past the livestream camera!!!

Screenshot: Extinction Rebellion (Facebook)

Advertisement

Can you believe it? Arses, in ‘ouse of Commons! Never thought I’d live to see the day.