Chrissy Teigen called President Donald Trump a “pussy ass bitch” on Sunday night after president called her John Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife,” because 2019 is a never-ending game of absurdist Mad Libs.



On Sunday night, Legend appeared on an MSNBC town hall segment on criminal justice reform, speaking to NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, promoting his criminal justice reform organization Free America. Trump, seemingly unsatisfied by Holt and Legend’s mentions of his own work on criminal justice reform, went on a tirade later that night, tweeting about his passage of the First Step Act last year and how Legend and Teigen were “taking the praise” for the legislation.

Trump went on to bash Holt for not bringing up Trump or Republicans during MSNBC’s segment on criminal justice reform. However, as the Daily Beast pointed out, Holt credited Trump for passing the law, and showed footage of Trump signing the bill. Trump might have still felt slighted, though, as Holt pointed out that the First Step Act helps few people, and “doesn’t affect more than 90 percent of the U.S. prison population, which is locked up in state and local facilities.”



On Twitter, Legend hit back by begging First Lady Melania Trump to boost her husband’s ego in an attempt to stop him from hate-watching the news station at night.

His “foul mouthed” wife, however, just called Trump a “pussy ass bitch” instead.

Teigen also pointed out, rightly, that she wasn’t involved in this conversation between Legend and Holt in any way whatsoever. Regardless, she somehow still caught a stray tantrum from the president.

Could this be my new favorite Trump feud with a celebrity, the media cycle of which will last entirely too long? Only time will tell, but my money is on hell yes.

