Jean Cramer is currently one of the five people running for a trio of open city council seats in Marysville, MI. Cramer is also an outspoken racist who, during a candidate forum last night, said she wanted to keep Marysville a “white community” rather than let foreign-born citizens move to town.



Asked by forum moderator Scott Shigley whether “you believe the diversity of our community needs to be looked at,” Cramer said she believes in keeping “Marysville a white community as much as possible,” the Times Herald reported.

According to the most recent census data available, Marysville—a small community about an hour north of Detroit—is already nearly 97 percent white.

Speaking with the Times Herald after the event, Cramer continued her unadulterated racist rantings, attacking Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Hayman, whose father was a Syrian immigrant and longtime Marysville elected official.

“What Kathy Hayman doesn’t know is that her family is in the wrong,” Cramer told the paper. “Husband and wife need to be the same race. Same thing with kids. That’s how it’s been from the beginning of, how can I say, when God created the heaven and the earth. He created Adam and Eve at the same time.”

“But,” Cramer added, seemingly oblivious to every single word that’d come out of her mouth so far, “as far as me being against blacks, no I’m not.”



Marysville Mayor Dan Damman called Cramer’s comments “vile” and “jaw-dropping,” to the Associated Press.

Fortunately, as we all know, racist candidates who say horrible things are never elected to public office in America.