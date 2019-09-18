Photo: Alex Wong (Getty)

Teen climate activist Greta Thunburg is in Congress today testifying about the disastrous, impending effects of global climate change—and guess what! Shitty Republicans are not taking her seriously.



Fortunately, this does not appear to be a problem for Thunburg, who stepped right up with a clear, concise, and forceful opening testimony.

Thunberg then fielded an incredibly predictable question from Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, who used a metaphor about boats dumping trash in the ocean to suggest that the U.S. trying to “pick up the trash” is futile when other countries are contributing to climate change much more. She immediately pointed out, very politely, that in an honest version of this metaphor, where the U.S. is also dumping trash in the ocean, they should a) stop doing that and b) also tell the other countries to stop doing that.

Graves had said his piece, and the fact that Thunberg’s logic is far more sound didn’t seem to mean much to him.

Yesterday, Thunberg leveled perhaps her most blunt critique of Congress as a whole yet during a meeting with the climate crisis task force. Per the Guardian:

“Please save your praise. We don’t want it,” she said. “Don’t invite us here to just tell us how inspiring we are without actually doing anything about it because it doesn’t lead to anything. “If you want advice for what you should do, invite scientists, ask scientists for their expertise. We don’t want to be heard. We want the science to be heard.” In remarks meant for Congress as a whole, she said: “I know you are trying but just not hard enough. Sorry.”﻿



Can’t get much clearer than that.