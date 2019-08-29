Here’s a new one! On a Wednesday night appearance on Chris Cuomo’s CNN show, Trump 2020 spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany pushed back on the notion that the president lies. Specifically, she boldly claimed “he doesn’t lie.”



Hm.

Cuomo kept going, because cable news is mostly just situations where two people rant to the camera at the same time until one person wins by doing it louder, but McEnany was resolute on her point: The president does not lie, ever. (This is, of course, demonstratively, deeply untrue.) In fact, it is the press that lies, she claimed. Real shocker there!

Cuomo eventually figured out what she was saying, and decided to play incredulous, then threatening.

“Kayleigh McEnany, your credibility will be SHOT with my audience if you don’t back off that statement,” he says, pointing his finger. Come on, man. You don’t have her on your show because she’s credible in any way, you have her on the show because it’s good TV to create moments of verbal sparring like this! If anyone watching CNN still honestly considers a Trump campaign spokesperson a credible source then, well, they’ve been watching too much CNN, I guess. Clowns.