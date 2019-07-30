Screenshot: CNN

CNN knows what all the viewers watching tonight’s Democratic debate wanted more than anything else at the start of the proceedings. A quick launch into a substantive policy discussion? What are you, stupid??



No, CNN decided what we needed was an interminable introductory video. And then individual introductions for each candidate. And then...an honor guard. And then....the national freakin’ ANTHEM. And then a COMMERCIAL BREAK! And then opening statements.

Why is this? Who wants this? It took a full 25 minutes for them to even start debating. Worthless!