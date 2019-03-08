Screenshot: CNN

Sarah Isgur Flores, the Republican political hack last seen as a spokesperson for the Justice Department, will not, shockingly, serve as a behind-the-scenes “political editor” for CNN in the upcoming 2020 election cycle. Instead, she announced she’s taking on a much more public but less powerful role as an on-air “political analyst.” Here’s an idea: maybe don’t hire her at all!

CNN media reporter Brian Stelter seemed to helpfully hint that this fact this afternoon after Isgur tweeted the news:

Isgur’s hiring was immediately controversial, seeing as she was completely unqualified for the position, had no background in journalism whatsoever, and had spent the entirety of her career shilling for various Republican candidates including Carly Fiorina (a gem!), Mitt Romney, and Ted Cruz.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker, a dispassionate slave to the ratings-state of cable news, defended her hire, but not before making the concession that she at least not be allowed to fuck with the Democratic presidential debates.

Here’s Brian again, from back when her hiring at the network was first announced:

Advertisement

The more viewpoints represented in newsrooms, the better, Stelter says, even if those viewpoints are people like Isgur or, say, Rick Santorum, someone else CNN actually paid to say shit on-air. Love it or hate it, that’s just the way it is!