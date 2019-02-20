Photo: Getty

A Tuesday court filing in a Maryland district court alleges that a U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant had ties to white supremacist contacts, a weapons stockpile, and a hit list of political and media figures ranging from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to Nancy Pelosi to the Democratic Socialists of America.



The lieutenant, Christopher Paul Hassan, was assigned to Coast Guard headquarters in D.C. when he was arrested last week in Silver Spring, MD. But in making the case that he should be held until his trial, U.S. attorneys alleged Hassan had written a draft letter to a well-known neo-Nazi leader weeks after the attack in Charlottesville and another draft in which he wrote, “I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth.”

He wrote in the deleted document, per the filing, which was first reported by Seamus Hughes of George Washington University’s Program on Extremism:

Liberalist/globalist ideology is destroying traditional peoples espwhite. No way to counteract without violence. It should push formore crack down bringing more people to our side. Much blood willhave to be spilled to get whitey off the couch. For some no amountof blood will be enough. They will die as will the traitors whoactively work toward our demise. Looking to Russia with hopefuleyes or any land that despises the west’s liberalism. Excluding ofcourse the muslim scum. Who rightfully despise the west’s liberaldegeneracy. . .

The government alleges that Hassan was also a fan of Anders Breivik, the far-right Norwegian who killed 77 people in two coordinated attacks in 2011. Hassan allegedly “routinely perused portions of the Breivik manifesto that instruct a prospective assailant to amass appropriate firearms, food, disguises, and survival supplies,” according to the filing. Law enforcement said it found a staggering weapons cache in his “cramped basement” dwelling in Maryland:

Hassan also allegedly set out to create a list of current and former public officials to target as “traitors.” Among those he allegedly added to the list were Sens. Kamala Harris, Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren, and Chuck Schumer; Rep. Ilhan Omar; and media personalities Ari Melber and Chris Hayes, of MSNBC, Don Lemon; and the DSA. The full list, via the filing:

You can read the U.S. government’s full filing below: