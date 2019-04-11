Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty

An email sent this week by the Ohio Federation of College Republicans referred to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “domestic terrorist,” according to The Guardian.



“My fellow students often tell me that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a ‘role model’ and that America should be more like socialist Europe,” the email added. “We need your help to stop the brainwashing!”



The email was signed by Tom Ferrall, the organization’s chairman. Dave Levinthal, an editor at the Center for Public Integrity, was the first to point out the email on Wednesday.

AOC herself then responded on Twitter, saying the language “puts me in danger.”



After Levinthal’s post began gaining attention, the group tweeted that the email was “unauthorized,” though they didn’t explain in what way.

“We apologize to Congresswoman Ocascio-Cortez [sic] for the use of unacceptable language in this email, and we do not approve of the message conveyed,” the group tweeted.

But the Ohio Federation of College Republicans loves attacking Ocasio-Cortez. As Levinthal pointed out, Ferrall frequently signs emails from the group that include similar sentiments.

Ferrall told The Guardian that he had no comment on the email or response.

Threats of violence, as AOC points out, are a serious problem for members of Congress, particularly for women of color. A Coast Guard Lieutenant who was arrested in February for plotting a white nationalist terrorist attack included Ocasio-Cortez on his long list of targets. Less than a week ago, a New York man was arrested for threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar. The suspect also called Omar a “terrorist.” In March, the FBI investigated graffiti in a bathroom in Minnesota that read “Assassinate Ilhan Omar.”