Just when you think you’ve seen the last of him, James Comey, former FBI director, comes back again, saying today that he hopes—as a citizen—that President Donald Trump isn’t impeached.

Speaking to Sacramento news station KCRA-TV, Comey said he found the information about Trump’s behavior detailed in the Mueller report to be “deeply concerning,” but that ultimately, it would be up to Congress to decide whether to impeach him. But as an individual, Comey isn’t too hot on the idea.

“As a citizen, I kind of hope [Trump isn’t impeached], because I think the American people would be let off the hook if Donald Trump were impeached and removed from office. And a lot of his supporters would think some sort of coup had taken place,” Comey said.

“We need to take responsibility for this and vote next November and show that we have a certain set of values and we insist that our leaders reflect those values,” he continued—which felt rich coming from this guy. “...We need an inflection point, and an impeachment would deprive us of that, and we need to show what we stand for,” Comey concluded.

His interview came the same day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would move forward with an impeachment inquiry.

Comey’s concern about Trump’s supporters disbelieving the forces behind an impeachment effort is understandable, and one echoed by Pelosi. But if his former supporters haven’t had their own “inflection point” yet—and realized they voted for a corrupt bigot whose policies have, at a bare minimum, made them no better off—then it’s never coming.