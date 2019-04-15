Coming Thursday: hundreds of redacted pages that will definitely answer all our burning questions anRafi SchwartzToday 12:25pmFiled to: Robert MuellerFiled to: Robert MuellerRobert MuellermetapostMueller ReportJustice DepartmentWilliam BarrRussia ReportDonald TrumpRussia301EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkComing Thursday: hundreds of redacted pages that will definitely answer all our burning questions and tie up every single loose end. Finally, some peace! Share This StoryAbout the authorRafi SchwartzRafi SchwartzSenior writer. When in doubt he'll have the soup. EmailTwitterPosts