Conservative wunderchud Jacob Wohl wasn’t always the freewheeling political snake he’s established himself to be in recent years, but his past appears to have caught up with him in the form of a felony arrest warrant in California, the Daily Beast reported on Wednesday.

Wohl and his former business partner Matthew Johnson were both charged with the unlawful sale of securities, a criminal complaint filed Aug. 19 and first reported by the site said. The charges stem from Wohl’s financial dealings back in 2016 when he, now 21, was still a teenager. Wohl was banned from futures trading by the National Futures Association in 2017.

A warrant application filed by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office alleges that through Wohl’s company Montgomery Assets, he “and Matthew Johnson offered for sale unqualified securities in violation of California Corporations Code 25110,” between July 27, 2016 through August 27, 2016. Most hilariously, it seems that Wohl’s age has always made people suspect of his credibility. From the Daily Beast:

The investigators noted in a report that Wohl’s promotional materials for the company claimed that Wohl had nine years of trading experience. That claim meant that Wohl, then 17 or 18 years old, would have been trading since he was 8 or 9 years old.

Advertisement

The site also reported, citing the court docket, that Wohl has not yet been arrested on the charge.

If the allegations bear out in court, it could be the most heat he’s faced even after years of scamming. Last year, Wohl was behind a failed scheme to falsely accuse former Special Counsel Robert Mueller of rape and then, earlier this year, reportedly tried the same routine to falsely accuse Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, IN, mayor Pete Buttigieg of sexual assault. Did I mention he’s only 21 and is already this much of an idiot?

Advertisement

Anyway, here’s this very fun clip of a reporter asking Wohl and his lawyer Jack Burkman if they’re prepared to go to federal prison. Seems all the more relevant today, for some reason: