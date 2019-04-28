Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

Every tragedy—and there’s a lot of them in the world today—leaves us grasping to understand what causes the unthinkable. In the case of the shooting at a synagogue in the San Diego area yesterday that killed one woman and injured three others, we don’t have to look far: the cause is white supremacy.



It seems that the suspect in the shooting posted a manifesto online, in which he espoused popular white supremacist theories and praised other white supremacist shooters like the New Zealand mosque shooter and the shooter who killed eleven Jews at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA last year.

This all seems pretty clear cut. But apparently not if you’re a conservative in the media. To that crowd, there’s only one person can be held responsible for an anti-Semitic attack: Congressional freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar.

No matter that the suspect also has confessed to attempting to burn down a mosque last month and was inspired by a recent attack that killed 50 Muslims. Omar and her criticisms of the Israeli lobby in America are clearly to blame.

Meghan McCain, who for some reason seems to consider herself an expert on prejudice that impacts her in literally no way, went on ABC on Sunday to promote the idea that Omar should be part of the conversation about rising anti-Semitism in the U.S.

“When we’re having conversations about anti-Semitism, we should be looking at the most extreme on both sides,” McCain said. “And I would bring up Ilhan Omar, and some of her comments that got so much attention. In my opinion, Nancy Pelosi wasn’t hard enough in her response.”

“When you’re talking about rhetoric, and President Trump, and by the way I agree that he needs to have his feet held to the fire as well, we’re talking about it on both sides of the aisle,” she continued.

Well thanks for that complete dreck!

On Twitter, things were even stupider.

Many also referenced yesterday’s New York Times cartoon depicting Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which was removed after it was criticized as an anti-Semitic caricature.

Nothing more radically left-wing than the Times!

It should be obvious what’s really happening here. Everyone knows that the GOP is the party of bigotry, be it Islamophobia or anti-Semitism. The more high profile anti-Semitic attacks happen, the louder conservative misdirection will become, as they scramble to distance themselves from the monster they’ve helped create.

If you care about your Jewish friends and neighbors, don’t give these cynical bigots a second of your time.