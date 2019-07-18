Photo: J. Scott Applewhite (AP)

After an entire crowd full of Trump supporters chanted “send her back” about a U.S. citizen and congresswoman at the encouragement of the racist president, a bunch of people who have spent months attacking Ilhan Omar’s every move began to realize that, uh, things might be getting a little out of control.

While most Republicans just waved the incident away with dumb excuses, not all prominent conservatives did so. Take former White House speechwriter and The Atlantic’s David Frum, for instance, who himself is an immigrant from Canada. Frum tweeted this last night, which could apply to both the Trump presidency and the Iraq War he helped the Bush administration sell to the public:

Frum, of course, recently authored a long, handwringing cover story for the Atlantic in which he argued that the only way to stop the rise of Western fascism in the west is to do exactly what the fascists want and heavily restrict immigration. But in the past, Frum has also singled out refugees from Somalia—where Omar was born—as being particularly bad migrants to the United States:

He has also smeared Omar personally.

Frum wasn’t the only one. Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra, who was created in the same conservative laboratory that produced Benny Johnson, had a similar epiphany last night that an angry crowd of white people screaming “send her back” was “not good,” though he took pains to stress that he still hated Omar:

Here is Saavedra, just hours earlier, parroting the unfounded right-wing claim—which was boosted by Trump yesterday—that Omar married her brother:

And then parroting Trump’s lies about Omar, which includes “minimized 9/11 attacks” and “vicious anti-Semitic screeds”:

Saavedra’s boss, precocious nine-year old Ben Shapiro, also said it was bad, but did so in the same breath as calling Omar “awful” and “a vile anti-Semite with terrible views,” which is par for the course when it comes to Shapiro’s view of Muslims:

Meghan McCain, who has attacked Omar relentlessly, reminded everyone that her father was John McCain:

And finally, we have deadbeat dad and former congressman Joe Walsh, who stated his belief earlier this year that at least 800,000,001 Muslims are “Islamists”:

This is what courage looks like.