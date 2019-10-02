Corey Lewandowski Says All Sanders and Warren Want Is for Migrants to 'Kill Americans'

Admitted liar Corey Lewandowski proves himself be an immigrant-hating asshole, once again.

Speaking to Fox Business host Trish Regan on Tuesday night, the former Trump campaign manager went on a tear about Elizabeth Warren’s chances of beating President Donald Trump in 2020 before turning his vitriol on both Warren and Bernie Sanders.

“Don’t forget, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, they’re avowed socialists,” Lewandowski said. “They want to redistribute your wealth. Anybody who’s made something successful, they want to take it away from you.”

Like the piece of shit he is, Lewandowski then went on to brazenly suggest the two Democratic presidential candidates just want to let a in bunch of migrants to “kill Americans.” And Regan just let him say it without a word of a challenge.

“They want to have illegal aliens come across this border and kill Americans, and they think that’s what America stands for?” Lewandowski said. “I don’t agree at all.”

“Wow, um,” Regan responded, before moving right along to questions about the impeachment inquiry into Trump . Thank you for your service, Trish .

For the love of god, what will it take for any of these cable news outlets to stop putting this man on TV??