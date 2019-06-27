Screenshot: NBC News

Every candidate on Thursday night’s Democratic debate stage indicated they’d support covering undocumented immigrants in their healthcare plans if elected president. Good!

While only Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and California Sen. Kamala Harris said they would abolish private insurers in favor of Medicare for All, all 10 Democratic hopefuls said their healthcare plans would at least cover people who are not American citizens.

Every candidate (except for Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet) also raised their hands when asked if they thought if crossing the border should be a civil offense instead of a crime.