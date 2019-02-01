Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez (Getty)

Sen. Cory Booker, the former mayor of Newark, announced he was running for president today, which is significant in the context of the national race to challenge Donald Trump in 2020, but that is not what I want to talk about.

What I wanna talk about is damn Cory it’s cold! Put on a hat!



Booker has already established that he is a man who is not afraid of the weather. Here he is during the midterms running around in the street with a cardboard sign. Here he is having an extremely dumb snowball fight with Jeff Flake. What I am saying here is: Cory Booker, you have nothing left to prove as far as the weather is concerned (charter schools and teacher’s unions are another issue).

But the weather, man. It’s 22 degrees in Newark today! You gotta be cold!



Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez (Getty)

Your staff, in this picture? Cold! None of you have gloves on! You’re not even wearing a layer underneath your overcoat! (The woman in this picture is clearly the most sensible, she’s got some earmuffs and a scarf going on.)

I looked up some more pictures of Cory Booker, and this is a thing that he does! Does the man not get cold? Check out this picture of him on MLK Jr. Day in DC, where it was also cold as shit:

Photo: Sean Rayford (Getty)

Cory? In a suit! Come on! Look at Bernie over there. Man’s got a proper coat on, take a lesson from him, Cory. Maybe about more than just a coat and also about progressive politics!

What is up with this, man? Is this some strange attempt to one-up Beto O’Rourke’s t-shirt in the snow scandal?

Does Cory Booker not get cold? Is this a quality that we should require in a president? Who can say (besides Cory Booker)?

I’ve emailed Cory Booker’s people to ask about this and will update this blog if I hear back.