EDM is a man’s world but it would be nothing without these women. Twin sisters Liv and Mim of superstar DJ duo NERVO have come a long way from songwriting for pop artists to becoming one of the most sought-after brands in dance music. They currently hold the number sixteen spot on DJ Mag’s Top 100 poll and became faces of CoverGirl just last year.

Entertainment correspondent Jordan Diaz chatted with the globetrotting ladies of dance; they opened up about women in EDM, writing the biggest dance hit of all time and male groupies.