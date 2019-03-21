Screenshot: Fox News (YouTube)

It’s been more than a year since a group of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors spectacularly handed National Rifle Association mouthpiece Dana Loesch her overpaid ass before a live studio audience during a CNN town hall. In that time, Parkland teens have gone on to become nationally recognized leaders in the fight against the gun lobby, Loesch has continued her career as pro-death enthusiast, and this week CNN won the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism award for their Parkland town hall—something Loesch is evidently still extremely sore over.



“What this town hall did was set dialogue back by I don’t know how much. It pushed dialogue back,” Loesch whined during Wednesday taping of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

She continued:

It was an embarrassing display of bias. And they should feel ashamed instead of back patting themselves for this. I mean, honestly one last thing Tucker, this, for them to say this advanced the national conversation on gun control is like saying the Salem witch trials advanced the conversation on women’s rights. That’s exactly what this was like. It was an embarrassment and they should be ashamed.

Being dragged to hell for loving guns by people whose friends were just shot to death is definitely exactly like being burned at the stake for being a witch. A perfect analogy. No wonder she gets paid the big bucks.

It also should be noted that since the Parkland shooting, according to the Giffords Law Center, seven states have strengthened background checks, 11 states have enacted laws restricting gun access for people associated with domestic abuse, and eight states plus D.C. passed laws allowing for petitions to “temporary order removing access to firearms by at-risk individuals.” What’s all of that, if not “advancing the conversation”?

Carlson, clearly eager to both suck up to the gun lobby and take a shot at network rivals CNN, of course agreed with Loesch.

“To do this just days after a mass murder, to leverage that tragedy they way they did, they should be ashamed,” Carlson replied. “I agree with you a hundred percent.”

Poor Dana. A year later and she’s still not over getting completely owned by a group of extremely good teens. Bummer.