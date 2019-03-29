Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

Days after the Pentagon announced it was transferring $1 billion to President Donald Trump’s border wall efforts, the Army Corps of Engineers is already looking for places to stick that money.

CNN reported on Thursday that the Department of Defense has reportedly begun scouting sites at which to raise new border walls. Teams of about 10 are in Yuma, AZ, and in the New Mexico part of the El Paso sector. A spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told CNN that they plan to install 11 miles of fencing at the Yuma site and 46 miles at El Paso, the walls 18 feet high.

These assessments will take about seven days, with contract awarding planned for mid-April and a formal engineering surveys planned for later that month. Construction on the border walls could begin in late May depending upon environmental waivers from the Department of Homeland Security.

The Army Corps of Engineers was reportedly allowed to begin plans from the project as early as Monday night, after the Pentagon told Congress it would be transferring $1 billion to go to border projects, including 57 miles of border fencing, under Trump’s baseless national emergency declaration. the allowed to begin planning and construction for the project Monday night.

A solid majority of the country does not want this to happen, but hey, when has that ever stopped the Trump administration before? Between this and the $1.375 billion allocated for 55 miles of new barriers in the Rio Grande Valley sector in the February spending bill, Trump’s racist border project is just getting started.