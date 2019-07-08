Photo: AP

Welcome to another week of “Who Wants to Be a Presidential Candidate.” Today our contestant is billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer. Tom Steyer, do you want to be a presidential candidate?



Per The Atlantic on Sunday:

The billionaire investor Tom Steyer, who in the past decade has been both the top Democratic donor in the country and the prime engine for pushing for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, appears ready to become Democratic candidate No. 26. Last week in San Francisco, Steyer told staffers at two progressive organizations he funds, Need to Impeach and NextGen America, that he is launching a 2020 campaign, and that he plans to make the formal announcement this Tuesday.﻿



Wow. One might think, seeing as we’re already through the first round of debates, that it’s a bit too late to become a presidential candidate, but I guess you don’t become a billionaire by thinking like a normal person! Just how serious is Tom about this?

But don’t take that to the bank yet—Steyer had told people to expect his presidential run in January, and he had even scheduled a trip to Iowa for a kickoff, only to change his mind in the final days before the launch. That resulted in what was perhaps a first in presidential politics: a trip to Iowa to announce he was not running.﻿

Advertisement

Hm, interesting. Another good use of your vast personal resources! It appears that running constant pre-roll YouTube ads about impeaching the president may not be enough to feed his ego, which means the Democrats’ 2020 race could get still more insufferable.