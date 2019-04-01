Photo: David Zalubowski (AP)

Amending the Constitution to do something as critically important as killing the Electoral College requires a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate or a constitutional convention called by two-thirds of state legislatures.

As HuffPost reported today, a group of Democratic senators are planning to make a go of it, despite the Republicans’ control of the chamber:

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and a group of Democratic senators are set to introduce a constitutional amendment to abolish the Electoral College this week. Schatz will be joined by Sens. Dick Durbin (Ill.), Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.).

Good! The Electoral College is an unjust, undemocratic system put in place to reinforce slavery, and we shouldn’t have it anymore. We should end it as soon as possible, but we won’t. Republicans will fight to protect it forever because it gives less populated states disproportionate power over states where the majority of the country’s population actually lives. And why fight for democracy when it means handing the other guys more votes, right?