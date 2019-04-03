Photo: Getty

The House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines on Wednesday to authorize the issuing of subpoenas to obtain Robert Mueller’s full, un-redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. They did not, however, actually issue any subpoenas.



Why? Because Democratic Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler wants to give President Donald Trump’s Attorney General William Barr “time to change his mind” about turning over the complete report—something Barr has thus far resisted.

What?

Come on! You have the authority, so why are you playing nice? Has Trump’s Justice Department done anything to suggest it has even the slightest inclination to “reach an accommodation” with you guys? Just issue the subpoenas, get the damn document, and let’s move on. I’m tired.