Photo: AP

If you didn’t think the smear campaign against Rep. Ilhan Omar over her recent comments about Israel could get worse, think again.



Politico reported on Monday that House Democrats will “put a resolution on the floor Wednesday” in response to Omar’s remarks. The Washington Post wrote “top Democrats are debating whether the resolution will specifically condemn Omar’s remarks...or condemn anti-Semitism generally.”



Advertisement

Cool, great use of everyone’s time!



Omar has been under sustained attack for saying recently that it is worth talking about, in her words, “the political influence in this country that says it is okay for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”



“I want to ask, Why is it OK for me to talk about the influence of the [National Rifle Association], or fossil fuel industries or Big Pharma, and not talk about a powerful lobbying group that is influencing policy?” she continued—a clear reference to AIPAC, which is a powerful lobbying group that influences policy on Israel all the time.

Advertisement

It is, again, a very obvious truth that the mainstream political establishment in the United States demands support and loyalty with regard to Israel, and that is all Omar was saying. Did we all forget that, just a few weeks ago, the Senate, in a 77-23 vote, passed a bill that included a highly constitutionally dubious provision allowing local governments to punish companies that back a boycott of Israel? Or that states are indeed demanding that people literally pledge not to boycott Israel if they want contracts? What more evidence do you need?

Wait, you need more evidence? Here’s a tweet from Democratic Rep. Juan Vargas today:

Advertisement

“Questioning support for the U.S.-Israel relationship is unacceptable.” It’s there in black and white. Pointing out that this is the prevailing view in Washington is not anti-Semitic. (Though, speaking as a Jew, I can certainly say that assuming that all Jews feel the same way about Israel, or that Israel is automatically the representative for all Jews, is definitely anti-Semitic.)

Omar has been the target of an unending campaign of hatred and intimidation because of her outspokenness and her status as one of the first Muslim women in Congress. She has also been the target of blatantly racist and Islamophobic threats. Yet instead of having her back, Democrats are throwing her under the bus. This is even though it is crystal clear many of her opponents have no actual interest in combatting anti-Semitism—especially since some of them are too busy being incredibly anti-Semitic themselves.

Advertisement

Nice to see you’ve got your priorities right, Democrats.