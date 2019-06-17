Illustration for article titled Democrats Reveal Brilliant Fundraising HACK to Obliterate Trump

Excuse me sir, good bye! That’s what we’ll all be saying to Donald DRUMPF next November, thanks to the electoral genius of the Democrats. Now that’s what I call a MOOD!

This is it folks, the largest political party in America playing at the top of their game. Text 42069 to get a custom ringback tone of Joe Biden, the party’s current frontrunner, saying “YAS QUEEN!”

Even better, you’re now signed up for their text messaging mailing list! I hear teens love their texting, and if you respond to us enough we might even get on Snaps Chat!

Hell YES I’m ready! Fired up, let’s go!!!