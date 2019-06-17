Excuse me sir, good bye! That’s what we’ll all be saying to Donald DRUMPF next November, thanks to the electoral genius of the Democrats. Now that’s what I call a MOOD!

This is it folks, the largest political party in America playing at the top of their game. Text 42069 to get a custom ringback tone of Joe Biden, the party’s current frontrunner, saying “YAS QUEEN!”

Even better, you’re now signed up for their text messaging mailing list! I hear teens love their texting, and if you respond to us enough we might even get on Snaps Chat!

Hell YES I’m ready! Fired up, let’s go!!!